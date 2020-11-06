Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 375.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

In other Fastenal news, Director Rita J. Heise sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $192,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,100 shares of company stock worth $183,522 and sold 10,750 shares worth $520,083. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

