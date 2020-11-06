OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases Shares of 5,693 Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 7.8% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 635,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 719.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after buying an additional 154,476 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 117,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $41.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Nord/LB upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.10.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

