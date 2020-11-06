Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 161.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1,560.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.24.

IR opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of -165.83 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $40.21.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,740,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $1,492,417.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,837 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,341. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

