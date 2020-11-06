Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth $181,541,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 321.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,906,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,425,000 after purchasing an additional 625,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $74.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.80 and a beta of 1.24. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on shares of Fastly from $58.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fastly in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $7,300,639.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 571,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,211,798.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 46,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $3,571,467.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,539,176.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,750,402 shares of company stock valued at $150,970,400. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

