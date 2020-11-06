Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after buying an additional 225,261 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,392,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 898,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,872,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21,535.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 789,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,865,000 after purchasing an additional 786,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,211,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average of $48.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.