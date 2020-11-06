Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 420 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $128,783.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,634.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.20 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. William Blair raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.31.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

