Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 238 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $55.16 on Friday. AstraZeneca plc has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

