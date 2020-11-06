IFP Advisors Inc Has $202,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 29.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $57.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

