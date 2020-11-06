IFP Advisors Inc Buys 149 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in DTE Energy by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 761,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,848,000 after acquiring an additional 604,909 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after acquiring an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,749,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 175,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.81.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

