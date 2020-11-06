IFP Advisors Inc Raises Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 219.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,867,000 after buying an additional 1,346,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,768,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,481,000 after buying an additional 641,087 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,003.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 1,307,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 1,189,288 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 52.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after buying an additional 366,771 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,461.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $27,439.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,170.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,744,496 shares of company stock worth $155,083,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

