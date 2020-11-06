IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 13 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 14.1% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $212,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the third quarter worth about $1,263,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Booking by 1.5% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 6,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 26.5% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,852.18.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,768.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,712.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,676.68. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,107.29 and a one year high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

