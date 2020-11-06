Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,074 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,115 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 49.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 252.3% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $48,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 8.18. Canopy Growth Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.90.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.71 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 439.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cfra upgraded Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Canopy Growth Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.