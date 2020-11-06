IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 947,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $79.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.86.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

