IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,955,707.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:YUM opened at $100.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

