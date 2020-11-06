Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $19,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,885 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth about $66,031,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 28.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $355.11 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.26 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.30. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Citigroup upped their price objective on DexCom from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DexCom from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on DexCom from $450.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.10.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total transaction of $219,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 13,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $4,704,136.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,296 shares of company stock valued at $25,002,811. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

