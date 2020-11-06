Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,488 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

PDP opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $83.05.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

