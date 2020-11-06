Amalgamated Bank Sells 303 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

In related news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $470,032. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BWXT opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $70.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Article: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.