Amalgamated Bank Has $967,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 274.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $52.66 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day moving average is $66.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $6,899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 533,334 shares of company stock worth $35,625,875 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

