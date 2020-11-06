Amalgamated Bank Purchases 444 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,315,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,041,000 after purchasing an additional 874,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 713,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.