Amalgamated Bank Has $973,000 Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 229.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $183.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.48.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $142.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.52.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $169,067.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,766.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

