Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth about $124,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $238.80 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.70.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ERIE has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

