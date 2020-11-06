Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,119,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,159,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,357,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,827,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $346.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.05. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $356.98.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total value of $1,105,800.96. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

