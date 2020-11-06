Amalgamated Bank Sells 600 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,937 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

NYSE LVS opened at $52.60 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Union Gaming Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.52.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.