AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 23,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.25 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $14.24 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 2,741 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $39,086.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

