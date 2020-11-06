Amalgamated Bank Has $975,000 Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RealPage were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RealPage by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,166,000 after purchasing an additional 26,231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in RealPage during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in RealPage by 12.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on RealPage from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

In other RealPage news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 150,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $8,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,670,570.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $6,679,472.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,402,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 430,223 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,978. 13.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RP stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $69.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

