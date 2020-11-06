Amalgamated Bank Sells 283 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 27.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,298,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,825,000 after purchasing an additional 500,447 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,101,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,693,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 79.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,155,000 after purchasing an additional 361,442 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter worth $24,203,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 934.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 224,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,106,000 after purchasing an additional 202,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Haemonetics news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,543 shares of company stock worth $161,917. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

NYSE HAE opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.35. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

