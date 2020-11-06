Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the second quarter worth $470,147,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at $1,160,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,714,172,000 after purchasing an additional 315,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP opened at $311.48 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of -186.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.53 and a 200 day moving average of $263.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $256.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.39.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $214,853.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,968.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,955 shares of company stock valued at $49,801,758. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

