Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,766 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Yum China were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Yum China by 41.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Yum China by 454.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 140,967 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 249.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

In other news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of YUMC opened at $56.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $59.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

