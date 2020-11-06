Amalgamated Bank Sells 175 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,259.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,451. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEGA opened at $123.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -130.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.11. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $135.36.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEGA. DA Davidson increased their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.50.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

