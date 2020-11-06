Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 186.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $176.60 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.83 and a 12 month high of $191.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $319,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $500,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,224.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

