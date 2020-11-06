BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in BJs Wholesale Club were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,509,000 after buying an additional 1,357,511 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,636,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,249,000 after buying an additional 1,014,352 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 1,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,031,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,430,000 after buying an additional 948,825 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,198,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,693,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,099,000 after purchasing an additional 603,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BJ opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 17,420.37%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BJ. MKM Partners upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 218,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $9,586,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $279,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,701,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 716,349 shares of company stock valued at $30,286,895. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

