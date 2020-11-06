Amalgamated Bank Buys 13,928 Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) by 115.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PPD were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in PPD during the third quarter worth $411,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPD during the third quarter worth $467,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in PPD during the third quarter worth $396,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PPD during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in PPD during the third quarter worth $2,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get PPD alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $335,705,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Hill sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $53,864.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at $443,112.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock worth $338,411,007.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PPD from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

PPD stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.05. PPD has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $37.51.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Research analysts predict that PPD will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.