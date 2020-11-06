Amalgamated Bank Buys 395 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

In related news, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.81 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.