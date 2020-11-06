Amalgamated Bank Sells 285 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in RH were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 2.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in RH in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RH by 20.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in RH by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE RH opened at $389.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. RH has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $410.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.48.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.06.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

