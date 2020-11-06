Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $3,133,015.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,080,074.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 180,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,106,765.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,548 shares of company stock valued at $37,436,060. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

