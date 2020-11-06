Amalgamated Bank Sells 341 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Sells 303 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Sells 303 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Has $967,000 Position in Kellogg
Amalgamated Bank Has $967,000 Position in Kellogg
Amalgamated Bank Purchases 444 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Purchases 444 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Has $973,000 Position in Kansas City Southern
Amalgamated Bank Has $973,000 Position in Kansas City Southern
Erie Indemnity Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Erie Indemnity Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report