Amalgamated Bank Sells 341 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. ValuEngine lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

