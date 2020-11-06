Amalgamated Bank Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,254 shares of company stock valued at $628,875. 27.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $48.56 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 1.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.35.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

