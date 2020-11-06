The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $332.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.11 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

