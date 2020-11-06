Amalgamated Bank Sells 263 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 171.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $119.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.26 and its 200 day moving average is $128.43. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $151.95.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $456,444.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 4,389 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.14, for a total transaction of $562,406.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $712,842.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,351 shares of company stock worth $6,899,795. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.92.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

