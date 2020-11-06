Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth about $239,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. 60.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCL opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $88,704,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,887.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

