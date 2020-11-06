Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,988 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Iron Mountain worth $5,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.08 million. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 21.19% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across more than 1,480 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

