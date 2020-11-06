Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,014,000 after buying an additional 3,411,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after buying an additional 3,338,596 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,700,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,497,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

