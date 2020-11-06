Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,050 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 37.3% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 12,565,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,014,000 after buying an additional 3,411,646 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,745,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,363,000 after buying an additional 29,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 82.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,398,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,988,000 after buying an additional 3,338,596 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,700,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,497,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $56.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 61.92% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 95.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LYV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amalgamated Bank Sells 303 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Sells 303 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Has $967,000 Position in Kellogg
Amalgamated Bank Has $967,000 Position in Kellogg
Amalgamated Bank Purchases 444 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Purchases 444 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Has $973,000 Position in Kansas City Southern
Amalgamated Bank Has $973,000 Position in Kansas City Southern
Erie Indemnity Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Erie Indemnity Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank
Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc.
Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report