Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 2,853 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,969 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,770,516 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,934,901,000 after buying an additional 194,156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Splunk by 32,404.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 789,528 shares of the software company’s stock worth $156,879,000 after purchasing an additional 787,099 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7.6% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 731,170 shares of the software company’s stock worth $145,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,938 shares of the software company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $208.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $198.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.64. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 18,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.02, for a total value of $3,452,123.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,842,181.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Cowen raised their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Splunk from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Splunk from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.08.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

