Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.74 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 215,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 206.9% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 188,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 127,340 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 14.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 350,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $13.68 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.