Toronto Dominion Bank Has $5.42 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 51.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,271,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.26.

NYSE OKE opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

