Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Tiffany & Co. by 61.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,600,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,182,000 after buying an additional 606,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 106.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,135,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,790 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 53.5% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,046,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after purchasing an additional 364,652 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 20.2% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,013,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,551,000 after purchasing an additional 170,069 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,006,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,705,000 after purchasing an additional 160,222 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $135.00 to $131.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Shares of Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.88. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $103.89 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $747.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.26 million. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings. The company sells its products through retail, Internet and catalog, business-to-business, and wholesale distribution channels.

