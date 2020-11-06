Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IT. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gartner by 41.3% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 121.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT stock opened at $146.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $131,413.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 13,625 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total value of $1,815,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,868,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,405 shares of company stock worth $3,119,857. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.71.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.