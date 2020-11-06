Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $381,395,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 193,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 167,877 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,935,000 after acquiring an additional 32,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 124,920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $291.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,004,819.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.02, for a total transaction of $251,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,748.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,001 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $278.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $280.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.22 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

