W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter worth about $68,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $429.00 to $399.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.21.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.05, for a total value of $5,308,349.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,707,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,699 shares of company stock worth $29,715,837 in the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW stock opened at $378.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $392.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.24.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

