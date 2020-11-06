Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 411 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $345,355,000 after buying an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,285 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 229,435 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,011,714 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,792,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $136.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.61.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

